Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 11,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

