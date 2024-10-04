CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Up 14.4% – Should You Buy?

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 17,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

CareRx Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

CareRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.