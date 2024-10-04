Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.55. 361,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 677,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37.

