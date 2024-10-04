Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.55. 361,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 677,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.