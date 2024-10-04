Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.93. 11,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.95.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

