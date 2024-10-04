Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.
