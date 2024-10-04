VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.06. 434 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0894 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF ( BATS:MBBB Free Report ) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 81.75% of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

