VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.06. 434 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.07.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0894 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.