ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $41.80. 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Up 11.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

