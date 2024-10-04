Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading 7.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.39. 59,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 10,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

