Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05. 4,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $145.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

Institutional Trading of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

