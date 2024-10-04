Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93.
About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF
The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.
