ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
