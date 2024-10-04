ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
