TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.44. 1,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

