TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 1,495 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

