Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 162,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 175,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Arizona Metals

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.