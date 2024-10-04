Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 9,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.