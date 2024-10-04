Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.
