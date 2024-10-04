Acala Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and $3.99 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.03 or 1.00036342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05709242 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,507,964.35 traded over the last 24 hours."

