XDC Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0292

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $435.63 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,946,411,697 coins and its circulating supply is 14,928,194,483 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

