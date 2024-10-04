Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 363,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 700,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.86.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 5,249.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
