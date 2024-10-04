Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 363,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 700,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.86.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 5,249.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes bought 50,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,733.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quantum-Si news, Director Charles R. Kummeth bought 31,100 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $27,679.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,950. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes bought 50,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,733.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,522. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

