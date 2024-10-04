Cronos Price Tops $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $4.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00042456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

