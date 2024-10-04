Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.23 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $13.23 million and $233,111.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000296 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $211,130.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

