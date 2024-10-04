Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $270.08 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $270.08 million and $12.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.03 or 1.00036342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02585404 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $11,562,630.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

