NXM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.03 or 1.00036342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00055667 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

