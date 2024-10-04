Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $139.88 million and $11,381.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00006154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.03 or 1.00036342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80731285 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,760.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.