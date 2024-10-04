Czech National Bank Acquires 4,665 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $479.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

