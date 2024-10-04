Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.55.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $317.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

