Czech National Bank Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $270.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average is $258.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.