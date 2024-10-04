Czech National Bank Purchases 13,888 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.