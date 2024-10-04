Czech National Bank Has $46.77 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,325 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $503.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.45 and a 200-day moving average of $516.36. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.