General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in General Electric by 91.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

GE stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.