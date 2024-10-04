Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 658 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 656 ($8.77). Approximately 34,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 31,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($8.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 618.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.62. The company has a market cap of £302.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,791.67 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Elixirr International news, insider Graham Edward Busby sold 7,102 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £40,765.48 ($54,528.46). In related news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 176,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £999,999.15 ($1,337,612.56). Also, insider Graham Edward Busby sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £40,765.48 ($54,528.46). Company insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

