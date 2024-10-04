Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.96. 20,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 327,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Oblong Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 138.72%.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

