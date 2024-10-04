Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Trading 27.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) traded up 27.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 1,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Li Ning Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

