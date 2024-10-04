O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 10,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
O3 Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
