Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.01. 22,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 18,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

