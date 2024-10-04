Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 78,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.