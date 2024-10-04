Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

