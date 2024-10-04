Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WZZZY. Barclays raised shares of Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wizz Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

