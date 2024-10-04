Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 724,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.