The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 12,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 66,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The Arena Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Articles

