Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Cuisine Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

