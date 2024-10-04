China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 106972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.35.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 29.97%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

