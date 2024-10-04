Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.94. 26,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

