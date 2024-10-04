CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

CVS Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

