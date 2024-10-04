Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

