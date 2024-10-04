Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 156,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 482,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.80.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6347222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.50%.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. Company insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.