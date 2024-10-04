Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.93. 18,421 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

