Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 100,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 290,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
