Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 100,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 290,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 58.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

