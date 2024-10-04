Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Slate Office REIT Trading Up 16.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

